LOGAN, Utah — A Logan area man arrested by police on Christmas Eve for allegedly breaking into and damaging the interior and exterior of the Latter-day Saint Logan Temple has been charged with burglary and criminal mischief for the incident.
The Logan Police Department said Peter Ambrose, 34, was taken into custody at the temple on Tuesday morning and he told officers that he caused the damage in part because "no LDS girls would date him."
Ambrose's arrest came more than five hours after a responsible party for the temple called police at about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday to report that windows had been broken at the temple annex.
A Logan police officer responded and determined that the temple had been entered and damage had been done on three floors, according to the Logan Police Department.
"Several paintings were damaged, pulled from the wall, a fire extinguisher had been set off, a few doors were also damaged," a Logan police press release stated.
In addition to that vandalism, Latter-day Saint spokesperson Irene Caso said an ax was used to damage the exterior of the temple.
“The temple is currently closed for the Christmas holiday," Caso said in a statement. “The damage will be addressed, and normal temple operations will resume on Thursday.”
At about 8 a.m. Tuesday Logan police officers believed the temple to be secure and cleared the scene. About half an hour later, the responsible party at the temple called police again to report that someone was locked in a room at the temple. Police again responded to the temple, found Ambrose and took him into custody.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Ambrose used an A-frame ladder to get over the temple's fence and he then used the ax to enter the temple. Inside the temple police found the “ax smashed through a mirror and stuck into the wall.” Ambrose allegedly also damaged curtains and artificial plants at the temple. The total estimated cost of the damage inflicted on the temple is $5,000, police said.
According to the Logan police press release, "Ambrose cooperated with (police) detectives and stated he was upset because it was Christmas and he couldn’t see his children and no LDS girls would date him."
Ambrose was booked into the Cache County Jail in Logan and has been charged with one count of burglary, a third-degree felony, and criminal mischief, a second-degree felony. As of Christmas Day he remained incarcerated at the jail.
Temples are considered sacred by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Once a temple is dedicated, only LDS church members who pass worthiness interviews are allowed inside.