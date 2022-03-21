LOGAN, Utah — Authorities have arrested and charged a man for an attempted kidnapping and assault incident that occurred in central Logan on Tuesday.
Carlos Cisneros-Diaz, 34, faces the following charges in 1st District Court: aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony; robbery, a second-degree felony; assault with substantial bodily injury, a class-A misdemeanor; and three additional traffic charges.
Logan City Police began investigating the incident on Tuesday after receiving reports a man had attempted to kidnap a woman in her 30s. Police said the victim was walking to work near 170 W. 300 South when she was involved in a brief struggle with a masked man she didn’t know.
Surveillance footage from a nearby football field depicted the entire incident, police wrote. A probable cause statement filed with the court states the footage shows a dark-gray sedan parked along the street as the alleged victim trekked eastbound toward the car. A man exited the vehicle, opened the trunk and waited for the woman to pass, police wrote.
“The male suspect then approached the victim from behind and begins pulling her violently towards the trunk of the car,” police wrote in the affidavit. “The victim fights back and falls to the ground.”
Police wrote the suspect began grabbing and pulling at the victim’s purse and proceeded to punch her in the face before fleeing in his car at a high rate of speed.
The alleged victim was treated at the scene for a bruise to her eye, but she was not transported for further treatment.
Capt. Curtis Hooley told The Herald Journal that at least three witnesses observed the incident — two of them, both students at Logan High, chased after the man in a vehicle of their own before returning to the check on the woman. They followed for a couple blocks, Hooley said, but were unable to keep up or see the vehicle’s license plate.
Another witness, according to the affidavit, captured footage of the vehicle on a dash camera but was also unable to match the suspect’s speed.
According to a news release on Thursday, officers from the Brigham City Police Department ultimately helped identify Cisneros-Diaz.
After the kidnapping incident, Logan police released images of the vehicle believed to be involved in the incident. The next day, Brigham police arrested Cisneros-Diaz for a DUI after receiving reports of a car being driven recklessly through Sardine Canyon. Brigham officers reached out to Logan police and indicated the vehicles involved in the DUI and attempted kidnapping incidents may be the same.
The probable cause statement describes a distinct chrome bar running horizontal above the rear license plate that was used to identify the vehicle. Police sought a search warrant that revealed “a single flip flop type sandal” inside Cisneros-Diaz’s vehicle. That sandal’s match, police wrote, was located at the scene of the kidnapping in Logan.
While being interviewed by authorities, according to the release, Cisneros-Diaz told police he had been drinking alcohol at his home in Logan and got in an argument with his wife. He left his home to buy cigarettes, stopped on 300 South and saw a woman walking.
“He said he thought it was his wife, was going to grab her and take her home,” police wrote. “(Cisneros-Diaz told police) he realized the woman was not his wife and let go and ran away.”
Cisneros-Diaz told police the sandal was his and he lost it during the struggle with the alleged victim, the affidavit states. He also said he did not remember punching the woman or grabbing her purse.
Cisneros-Diaz is currently being held in the Cache County Jail on a no-bail status.