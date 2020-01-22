A 25-year-old Pocatello man accused of parental abduction in Maryland has been taken into custody.
Officials with the Montgomery County Department of Police — Special Victims Investigations Division say U.S. Marshals in Tuscon, Arizona, arrested Chase Z. Rogers on Friday. His son, 9-month-old Lucious Jaxx Lynch-Rogers, was also located and is safe.
“We’re thankful for the resolution on this,” said Capt. C. Thomas Jordan, director of the Public Information Division at the police department in Maryland. “Obviously, these are emotionally charged issues. We’re grateful for the safety of all involved.”
Pocatello resident Melissa Lynch, Lucious’ mother, is especially grateful. She was headed to Arizona on Wednesday to see her son for the first time in roughly six months.
“I’m super happy. I’ve waited for this for a long time,” said Lynch, who has traveled to Maryland, Washington and Utah while following tips she hoped would lead her to her infant son. “I don’t know if he completely remembers me or not. Hopefully.”
Lynch said she planned to show up with a bunch of balloons.
“He loves balloons,” she said.
Lynch also plans to take her son to a doctor as soon as possible.
Lynch told the Journal earlier that she started seeing a specialist before Lucious was born because he had a congenital pulmonary airway malfunction (CPAM).
A CPAM is a birth defect that includes a cystic mass of abnormal lung tissue that cannot function as normal lung tissue, according to the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin’s website.
The defect can lead to further complications, Lynch has said, adding that her son was supposed to see a specialist to determine what followup care he might need and when.
But he disappeared before she could take him there.
The Montgomery County Police Department issued a news release in early September requesting the public’s help in locating Rogers and his son, who were in Maryland around that time.
The news release stated that Rogers left Pocatello with Lucious on Aug. 1 without communicating his plans to the child’s mother.
In October, detectives in Maryland sought a warrant charging Rogers with custodial child abduction and other related charges. U.S. Marshals arrested him on that warrant over the weekend.
Jordan said Rogers will be extradited to Maryland to face those charges in the future.
Hope Larsen, Lynch’s mother, said she’s grateful to all those who helped them in their search, especially detectives in Maryland and the U.S. Marshals in Arizona.
“Thank you,” she said. “You found Lucious.”