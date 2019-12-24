LOGAN, Utah — A Cache Valley man arrested by police at the Latter-day Saint Logan Temple after a Christmas Eve break-in there has been charged with burglary and criminal mischief.
The Logan Police Department states in a press release that Peter Ambrose, 34, was taken into custody at the temple more than five hours after a responsible party for the temple called police at about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday to report that the glass on the east doors of the temple annex had been shattered.
A police officer responded and determined that the temple had been entered and damage had been done on three floors, police said.
"Several paintings were damaged, pulled from the wall, a fire extinguisher had been set off, a few doors were also damaged," the police press release stated.
At about 8 a.m. Tuesday police officers believed the building to be secure and cleared the scene. About half an hour later, the responsible party at the temple called police again to report that someone was locked in a room at the temple. Officers responded, found Ambrose and took him into custody.
In an interview with police, "Ambrose cooperated with detectives and stated he was upset because it was Christmas and he couldn’t see his children and no LDS girls would date him," the police press release stated.
Ambrose was booked into the Cache County Jail in Logan and has been charged with one count of burglary, a third-degree felony, and criminal mischief, a second-degree felony.
Temples are considered sacred by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Once dedicated, only members who pass worthiness interviews are allowed inside.