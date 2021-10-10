An East Idaho woman is at Portneuf Medical Center receiving a mental health evaluation after leading police from multiple agencies on a lengthy high-speed chase on Interstate 15 on Friday, the Bannock County Sheriff's Office reported.
The incident began to unfold around 11 a.m. Friday when the woman, whose name has not been released, was pulled over by a Bannock County sheriff's deputy on Interstate 15 northbound in Chubbuck for driving 77 mph in a 65 mph zone, authorities said.
The deputy exited his patrol vehicle and approached the woman's Chevrolet Tahoe and obtained the woman's driver's license information before returning to his vehicle, the Sheriff's Office said.
Story continues below video
While the deputy was checking the woman's information in his vehicle, the routine motor vehicle stop became what would be a 45-mile high-speed chase when the woman sped away in her Tahoe, authorities said.
The deputy pursued the woman on the freeway and was soon joined by Idaho State Police and Fort Hall police.
A state trooper attempted to spike the woman's tires just south of Blackfoot but she evaded the spikes and continued heading north on Interstate 15.
The woman accelerated to 100 mph during the chase and a few times pretended like she was going to pull over but didn't, authorities said.
Nearly an hour into the chase state police boxed in the woman's car on Interstate 15 northbound in Idaho Falls and took her into custody without further incident.
The woman was transported to the Bannock County Jail by state police where it was determined that she might need mental health treatment. She was then transported by Bannock County sheriff's deputies to PMC where it was decided that she needed to be admitted for a mental health evaluation, the Bannock County Sheriff's Office reported.
The woman is currently being evaluated at PMC and has not yet been charged with any crimes, authorities said.
The high-speed chase did not result in any wrecks or injuries.