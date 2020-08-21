POCATELLO — A 37-year-old Blackfoot man is facing felony eluding and drug trafficking charges after he allegedly led Idaho State Police on a short pursuit in Pocatello on Thursday.
The incident occurred in the 1100 block of West Eldredge Road shortly before 1 p.m.
Police say they attempted to stop motorcyclist William Langi for a traffic violation, but he fled instead of yielding. He eventually got off his bike and tried to flee on foot.
Police say they ended up tasing Langi in order to take him into custody.
Langi has since been charged with felonies for fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer in a motor vehicle, drug trafficking in methamphetamine and drug trafficking in heroin, according to Bannock County Magistrate Court records. A hearing that will determine if there is enough evidence to take his case to trial has been set for Sept. 1.