POCATELLO — Idaho State Police arrested a 53-year-old McCammon man on Tuesday following a road rage incident on Interstate 15 that involved a firearm.
Robert C. Law is accused of pointing a black semi-automatic handgun at two males traveling in a local business’ box van, according to Bannock County Magistrate Court records.
One of the victims told police that Law was driving aggressively. He said Law tried to run them off the road then slammed on his brakes, pulled alongside them and pointed the handgun at them.
The victim said Law, who was driving a blue Toyota Corolla, continued to follow them until Law took the I-15 northbound exit 63.
An Idaho State Police officer located Law and pulled him over on the 5800 block of South Fifth Avenue near the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office.
When questioned about the incident, Law said he was driving north on I-15 when the other vehicle started tailgating him and he got “aggravated, upset and overreacted,” according to court records.
When asked if he had a gun in the vehicle, Law told police he did have an unloaded gun inside a backpack on the passenger seat, according to court records. Officers did locate a handgun and magazine in that location.
Law initially denied pointing the gun at the other driver, saying he only pointed his finger at the driver. But when the officer questioned him again about pulling out the gun and showing it to those in the other vehicle, he said “he probably did,” according to court records.
Law has since been charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault. If convicted of the crimes, he faces up to 5 years in prison and a $50,000 fine for each count.
A hearing that will determine if there is enough evidence to take his case to trial has been set for Jan. 20.