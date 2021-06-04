POCATELLO — A local man riding a motorized scooter was arrested early Friday evening on a drug charge after leading Pocatello police on a chase along one of the city's busiest streets, authorities said.
Cody Elrod, 32, of Pocatello, is being held at Bannock County Jail on a charge of felony meth possession in connection to the incident, police said. He was also cited for misdemeanor eluding.
The chase began around 5:50 p.m. when Pocatello police attempted to pull Elrod over on busy Yellowstone Avenue after witnessing him committing a traffic violation on his motorized scooter, authorities said.
Elrod accelerated his scooter to over 30 mph to evade capture by police and turned off Yellowstone onto McCormack Street to get away, police said.
But he lost control of his scooter on McCormack and crashed, police said.
Elrod was subsequently taken into custody, at which time police found meth in his possession, authorities said.
Elrod was transported by police to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries suffered in the crash. After being medically cleared at the hospital he was booked into Bannock County Jail.