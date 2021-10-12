POCATELLO — A 44-year-old local man has been arrested and charged with felony robbery for allegedly forcefully stealing a key from a woman’s hand at a Pocatello apartment complex on Monday afternoon.
The incident began to unfold around 12:10 p.m. Monday when Pocatello police dispatch received the report that a man, Cory Ridley, of Pocatello, had stolen the key to her apartment complex on the 300 block of East Center Street from her hand, according to police reports the Idaho State Journal obtained Tuesday.
Police arrived at the apartment complex and were let into Ridley’s unit with a master key from a maintenance worker and located him standing next to a wall, wet and naked, police said.
Story continues below video
Initially, Ridley refused to put clothes on until officers detained him and placed him into handcuffs, police said. Once in handcuffs, Ridley told the officers that he did not rob anyone and that he was a maintenance worker for the apartment complex, according to police.
Officers confirmed with the apartment complex manager that Ridley was not a maintenance worker for the apartment and inquired about the key he allegedly had stolen from the woman’s hand. Ridley told police the key was in a bag on the floor, although officers were unable to locate the key.
Officers also learned that dispatch had received several calls last week about Ridley allegedly pointing a gun at several people at the apartment complex, police said. He was not charged with any crimes related to those reports, according to court records.
Ridley was subsequently arrested, charged with felony robbery and booked into the Bannock County Jail where he remained incarcerated as of Tuesday afternoon.
Ridley appeared in front of 6th District Judge Eric Hunn on Tuesday, during which Hunn set Ridley’s bond at $10,000.
Ridley is due back in court on Oct. 19 for a preliminary hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate his case from the magistrate to district court level in preparation that the case goes to trial.
If convicted of the felony robbery charge, Ridley faces no fewer than five years and up to life in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.