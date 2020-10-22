POCATELLO — A Pocatello police and U.S. Department of Homeland Security investigation this month has resulted in a local man being arrested and charged with multiple counts child porn.
Jeffrey Adam McKie, 40, of Pocatello, has been charged with five felony counts of possessing child pornography following an investigation that started after McKie’s neighbor reported finding the sexually explicit materials when borrowing McKie’s Wi-Fi, according to court records.
The Idaho State Journal on Thursday obtained a Pocatello police report about the incident contained in an affidavit of probable cause.
Pocatello police on Oct. 2 contacted McKie’s neighbor to follow up on a previous report the neighbor filed indicating he had located a cache of child pornographic materials on McKie’s network, police said. Pocatello police did not indicate in the report when the initial report was received.
After preparing a search warrant, Pocatello police responded to McKie’s residence on the 300 block of Sue Road later that day on Oct. 2 and attempted to gain access to the child pornography materials alleged to have been stored on McKie’s network. They were were initially unable to locate the materials, police said.
On Oct. 7, Pocatello police detectives contacted an investigator with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security who in turn interviewed the neighbor who reported the child porn materials, police said. The neighbor provided the federal agent with a video he produced that showed exactly how he accessed the files, according to Pocatello police.
On Monday, federal agents and detectives with the Pocatello Police Department executed another search warrant at McKie’s residence, which involved detectives searching his home while a federal agent and a Pocatello police detective interviewed McKie in a trailer parked in the driveway of the home, police said.
McKie admitted to police and the federal agent during the interview that he has “had a problem with child pornography for years,” adding that his latest issue had been going on for the last two years, police said.
McKie told police that he was in possession of several child porn images of prepubescent girls, numerous videos of children being forced into sexual acts, a video of child bestiality and was also interested in videos and images of mothers forcing their children into sexual acts, police said.
Pocatello police indicated in the report that detectives and federal agents uncovered five child porn images on McKie’s network. He was subsequently arrested, charged with possessing five images of child porn and transported to the Bannock County Jail.
While incarcerated at the jail, McKie appeared for his initial court appearance in front of 6th District Judge David R. Kress via video conference on Wednesday.
Despite Bannock County prosecutors requesting the judge impose a $30,000 bond, Kress ordered McKie be released from jail on his own recognizance on Wednesday, according to authorities. A condition of his release involved McKie waiving any opposition he may have to being extradited in event he fails to appear for his next scheduled court dates and is arrested outside of Bannock County, according to court records.
McKie is due back in court in Bannock County on Nov. 4 for a hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to send his case to trial.
If convicted of each of the five felony child porn charges levied against him, McKie faces up to five decades in prison and up to $50,000 in fines.