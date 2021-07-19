POCATELLO — A local man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly throwing a butterfly knife at a man in a Pocatello park, stabbing him in the leg, according to Pocatello police.
Tommy Douglas Daner Tea, 25, of Pocatello, has been charged with felony aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and was booked into the Bannock County Jail.
The incident began to unfold around 1:50 p.m. Sunday at the Simplot Square park at the intersection of South Arthur Avenue and Center Street in Pocatello, according to police reports the Idaho State Journal obtained from court records on Monday.
The man that Tea allegedly stabbed told police that he was sitting in the shade at the south end of the park when he observed Tea and a woman arguing, Pocatello police said. The man said the verbal argument became physical, which caused him to move over to some nearby benches and out of the way, police said.
The man who was stabbed then told police that Tea left his line of sight for a few moments. When Tea returned, he stood approximately four feet away from the man and threw the butterfly knife at him, striking him in the leg, police said.
The man who was stabbed used a piece of cloth to fashion a tourniquet to his leg to stop the bleeding, police said. The man was subsequently loaded into a Pocatello Fire Department ambulance and transported to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment of the non-life-threatening injury, according to police.
Tea was allegedly screaming the entire time police were attempting to interview him about the incident, mostly yelling that he was worried about someone taking his dog, police said.
Eventually, Tea told police that he had thrown the butterfly knife, which was never recovered from the scene, at the man because the man had first come at him with a knife of his own, police said. Multiple eyewitnesses told police that Tea was the only person to be in possession of a knife during the incident.
Tea was subsequently arrested, charged and booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello where he remains incarcerated with a $40,000 bond.
Tea is due back in court on July 26 for a hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level in preparation that the case goes to trial.
If convicted of the felony aggravated battery with a deadly weapon charge, Tea faces up to 15 years in prison and up to $50,000 in fines.