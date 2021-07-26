POCATELLO — A local man wanted in connection to a probation violation now faces multiple felonies after police say he spit at an officer numerous times and tried to unholster his firearm.
Jeremy Kyle Hughes, 26, of Pocatello, has been charged with attempted battery on a police officer and removing a firearm from a law enforcement officer, both felonies, stemming from the incident, which began to unfold around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday.
Pocatello police officers were dispatched to an apartment on the 600 block of Park Lane on Saturday to arrest Hughes on an outstanding warrant stemming from a probation violation in relation to a September 2020 misdemeanor battery conviction, according to police reports and court records the Idaho State Journal obtained Monday.
When the officer told Hughes he was being placed under arrest, Hughes allegedly would not let go of the front door of the apartment, police said. Once the officer freed Hughes' hands and placed them in handcuffs, Hughes became increasingly combative, said police, adding that Hughes said he was going “to end” the officer and then spat at him twice as he walked up the apartment stairs.
Once the officer positioned Hughes in front of his patrol car to complete a pat-down search, Hughes continued to be combative, again attempting to spit on the officer before trying to remove the officer’s holstered handgun, police said.
The officer pushed Hughes away from him and toward the front of the patrol vehicle, instructed him not to reach for his firearm, completed the pat-down search and secured Hughes in the back of his patrol car, police said.
Once inside the patrol vehicle, Hughes started banging his head on the car's window and kicking the metal screen that separates the front and back seats, police said. Due to Hughes continuing to act combative, police secured a spit hood over his head before transporting him to the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
Hughes was arrested on the outstanding warrant and subsequently charged with the two felonies for spitting at the officer three times and trying to remove his firearm, police said. He remains incarcerated at the jail with a no-bond hold due to the probation violation.
Sixth District Judge David Hooste set Hughes’ bond for the two felony charges at $20,000 during an arraignment hearing held at the Bannock County Courthouse in Pocatello on Monday with Hughes appearing from the jail via video conference, court records say.
Hughes is due back in court on Aug. 3 for a hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district level in preparation that the case goes to trial.
If convicted of the attempted battery on a police officer and attempting to remove a police officer’s firearm charges, Hughes faces no less than one and up to 10 years in prison and up to $100,000 in fines.