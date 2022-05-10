POCATELLO — A 19-year-old local man faces a felony charge after police say he dropped his 11-month-old baby onto the concrete while intoxicated last week.
Bryson J. Stoltz, of Pocatello, has been charged with felony injury to a child in connection to the incident, which began to unfold just hours after two Pocatello police officers were seriously wounded during a shootout with a local man armed with an AR-15.
Pocatello police were dispatched to a home on the 2100 block of Marigold Street around 5:45 a.m. on May 5 for a welfare check regarding a woman who was suicidal and armed with a gun, according to police reports the Idaho State Journal obtained Tuesday.
Upon arrival, police started speaking with the woman when Stoltz, who appeared to be intoxicated, became agitated that officers were at the residence, police said.
Stoltz, who was holding his 11-month-old baby at the time, was informed that he was not being detained or arrested but that he could not interfere with the police investigation, police said.
Stoltz was attempting to put a coat on the infant but kept dropping the coat and eventually took his cellphone out of his pocket and began recording as he requested the names and badge number of the officers on scene, police said.
As he was recording, Stoltz dropped the baby on the concrete ground resulting in an injury to the left side of the baby’s head, police said.
Stoltz was subsequently arrested and charged with felony injury to a child before being incarcerated at the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
Stoltz appeared in front of 6th District Judge Scott Axline for an arraignment hearing on Friday, during which he was ordered to be released from jail on his own recognizance and a no-contact order was issued between him and the baby.
Stoltz is due back in court on May 17 for a preliminary hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
If convicted of the felony injury to a child charge, Stoltz faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.
The two Pocatello police officers wounded in the unrelated shootout are both expected to survive.
Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei made reference to the incident involving Stoltz during a press conference held Tuesday afternoon providing an update to the public regarding the two officers that were wounded in the unrelated shootout.