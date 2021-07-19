POCATELLO — A 29-year-old local man was arrested last week after he stole over $15,000 worth of tools and equipment from the construction site of an addition to Pocatello High School, according to Pocatello police.
Travis James Schmidt, of Pocatello, has been charged with one count of felony burglary for allegedly attempting to pawn a specialty drill and drill bits that had a collective value of more than $1,300 at a Pocatello pawn shop, Pocatello police said in court records the Idaho State Journal obtained Monday.
The incident began to unfold around 9 a.m. July 6 when the Pocatello Police Department received a report from employees of a Pocatello plumbing and HVAC company that numerous items had been removed from the construction site of a new addition at Pocatello High School, located on North Arthur Avenue in Pocatello.
The employees provided Pocatello police with a list of items, which included numerous saws, drills, a portable radio, scrap copper, batteries and chargers and a specialty Hilti hammer drill and bits. Collectively, the items had a value of more than $15,000, according to Pocatello police. Additionally, Pocatello police were able to recover one fingerprint from a toolbox at the construction site in which tools had been located before the theft.
A Pocatello police officer reviewed surveillance camera footage from Pocatello High School and determined the items were removed from the construction site between 4 p.m. on July 2 and 8:45 a.m. on July 6, police said.
On July 9, a Pocatello police officer discovered the specialty Hilti hammer drill had been pawned at a Pocatello pawn shop. Police responded to the pawn shop and were able to verify via the serial number that the Hilti hammer drill that was pawned did belong to the Pocatello plumbing and HVAC company, said police, adding that the drill and the bits were then returned to the rightful owner.
An employee at the pawn shop provided officers with the identification of the woman who had pawned the stolen drill and explained that she was accompanied by a man, later identified as Schmidt.
Later in the evening on July 9, police received a call from an employee of the pawn shop who informed them that the woman and Schmidt were there attempting to pawn other items. A Pocatello police officer responded, detained both the woman and Schmidt and transported them to the Pocatello Police Department for questioning.
The woman told police that Schmidt informed her the tools they had been pawning belonged to him and that he was having her pawn them because he was upgrading his tool collection but did not have a photo identification card required to pawn the items, police said. The woman was not charged and was released from police custody, according to police.
Schmidt initially told police that he located the Hilti hammer drill “stashed in some bushes” near the railroad tracks on South Bannock Highway. When police informed him that the alleged theft of the tools from the construction site was captured on video, Schmidt allegedly lowered his head, remained quiet for about 30 seconds and eventually told police that he was responsible for the theft, police said.
Schmidt was subsequently charged with felony burglary, arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail where he remains incarcerated with a $20,000 bond.
As part of the investigation, police also arrested Stephen Lee Plant, 29, of Pocatello, for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine as well as an outstanding warrant out of Bannock County.
Schmidt is due back in court on July 20 for a hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to the district court level in preparation that the case goes to trial. Plant is due back in court for the same type of hearing on July 19.
If Schmidt is convicted of the felony burglary charge, he faces no less than one and up to 10 years in prison and up to $50,000 in fines. If Plant is convicted of the felony possession of meth charge, he faces up to seven years in prison and up to $15,000 in fines.