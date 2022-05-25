A Blackfoot man is facing 11 charges of possession of child pornography after law enforcement reportedly found the images on his phone.
Braden Hart, 21, told Blackfoot Police Department detectives that the images were sent to him by "someone from Egypt." He said he met this person through social media and that they were a juvenile.
Court records state Hart made sexual comments to the sender. The photos and videos reportedly depicted juvenile boys performing sex acts. Hart also was in contact with another juvenile. The affidavit indicates Hart believed the boys in the images were the ones sending them to him.
Hart initially claimed he only saved the photos and videos because he wanted to "understand" why the other person was sending them. He later said, however, that he kept the photos and videos because he was looking to cheat on his current boyfriend. He said he became worried that one of the boys would report him to law enforcement.
Possession of child sexually exploitative material is punishable with up to 10 years in prison. Hart was released from jail after posting a $50,000 bond.
A preliminary hearing was held on April 28 and Hart was bound over to district court. A pretrial conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. July 1 in Bingham County Court.