POCATELLO — Police have charged one of the drivers involved in a Friday night two-car crash near Idaho State University with leaving the scene of an accident after he allegedly fled on foot from the wreck.
Adam Rentelman, 36, of Pocatello, turned himself in to police on Saturday after leaving the scene of the 9 p.m. crash at South 7th Avenue and East Benton Street, Pocatello police said.
No one was injured in the wreck but the accident shut down the intersection for over an hour.
Rentelman's Toyota Camry and the Subaru Outback involved in the collision were both totaled.
Rentelman was cited for misdemeanor leaving the scene of an accident after turning himself in on Saturday and was subsequently released by Pocatello police pending the adjudication of his case in court.
If convicted of the leaving the scene of an accident charge, he faces a maximum penalty of six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.