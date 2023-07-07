A 21-year-old local man was arrested Thursday after sheriff’s deputies say he sexually abused an 11-year-old girl earlier this month.
Markus James Hottel, of McCammon, has been charged with felony lewd conduct with a child under 16 after the alleged victim in the case disclosed the sexual abuse during a forensic interview at a local child advocacy center, according to Bannock County Sheriff’s Office and court records the Idaho State Journal obtained Friday.
The girl participated in a forensic interview at a child advocacy center on Thursday and the alleged sexual abuse occurred between July 1 and 2, court records show.
The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office investigated the incident, though the Sheriff’s Office incident report and court records don’t say how authorities learned of the sexual abuse allegations.
The girl told a forensic interviewer that Hottel sexually abused her at Hottel’s McCammon home, adding that she attempted to resist but he overpowered her, police records show.
The girl said the sexual abuse lasted between 10 and 20 minutes and she described feeling numb and helpless, authorities said.
Hottel participated in an interview at the Sheriff’s Office on July 6, though court records do not indicate whether or not he answered any questions or admitted to the allegations.
Hottel was subsequently charged, arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail following the interview, authorities said.
Hottel appeared in front of 6th District Magistrate Judge Steven A. Thomsen for an arraignment hearing Friday, during which prosecutors requested his bond be set at $75,000.
Prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against Hottel to elevate his case from the magistrate to district court level for trial during a preliminary hearing set for July 18.
If convicted of the felony lewd conduct charge, he faces up to life in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.
