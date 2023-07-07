Markus James Hottel

Markus James Hottel

 Photo courtesy of the Bannock County Sheriff's Office

A 21-year-old local man was arrested Thursday after sheriff’s deputies say he sexually abused an 11-year-old girl earlier this month.

Markus James Hottel, of McCammon, has been charged with felony lewd conduct with a child under 16 after the alleged victim in the case disclosed the sexual abuse during a forensic interview at a local child advocacy center, according to Bannock County Sheriff’s Office and court records the Idaho State Journal obtained Friday.

