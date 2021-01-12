On Tuesday, January 12th, 2021, at approximately 2:05 p.m., Idaho State Police received a 911 call regarding a "road rage" incident.
The caller stated that the driver of a 2021 Toyota Corolla allegedly pointed a gun at them during the incident. The caller continued driving until Idaho State Police troopers were able to locate the vehicles.
Idaho State Police conducted a traffic stop of the Toyota in the 5000 block of S 5th Ave in Pocatello.
Following an investigation, the driver of the Toyota, Robert Law, 53, of McCammon, was arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail on aggravated assault charges.