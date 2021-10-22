An Idaho Falls man was arrested Thursday after he reportedly kidnapped his children at gunpoint.
According to the news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, Makena Bret Lagana, 27, reportedly showed up at the house of the children's mother and threatened her with a gun. She said he shoved her to the ground and left with the children, ages 2 and 4.
A no-contact order was in place between Lagana and the woman at the time of the incident, according to the news release. According to court records, Lagana had been accused of violating the order multiple times since it was filed in March.
Deputies located Lagana and the children in a parking lot on South 25th East. The deputy convinced Lagana to let the children go, and he surrendered peacefully.
While handcuffing him, the deputy found pills of oxycodone and clonezapam, which are categorized as schedule II and schedule IV substances, respectively. Deputies also found two handguns and marijuana in the car,
Lagana told deputies he had swallowed a baggie filled with heroin before his arrest. Emergency Medical Services responded and he was taken to Idaho Falls Community Hospital for treatment.
Lagana was charged with second-degree kidnapping, punishable with up to 25 years in prison, possession of a controlled substance, punishable with up to seven years in prison, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felony and destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence, both punishable with up to five years in prison.
Lagana was also charged with multiple misdemeanors, including misdemeanor battery, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A no-contact order has been issued between Lagana and the victims. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Nov. 5.