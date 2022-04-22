An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he reportedly threatened a group with a knife and attempted to hit one of them with his car.
Idaho Falls Police Department officers responded to a call on Jan. 26 on 14th Street. Witnesses said the incident began with an argument between Casey James Hurt, 19, and the group over a woman who was reportedly not allowed at the residence.
Witnesses told the officers that at one point Hurt picked up a shovel and they were concerned he would use it as a weapon. One member of the group, who would later be the victim Hurt targeted with a car, yelled “If you’re a man then put the damn shovel down.”
The victim took the shovel from Hurt and went to put it away. He said he heard Hurt yell to someone, “After I’m done with you, I’m going after (the victim).”
The victim told police he confronted Hurt, and that Hurt threatened him with a knife. Another person stepped in between them after the victim indicated he was also willing to fight.
Later, several of the witnesses said Hurt returned to the residence in his car and was driving recklessly.
The victim told police Hurt then drove straight toward him and a friend.
“He went to hit (the victim),” the friend reportedly told the officer. “He went to swerve like he was going to drive on the sidewalk to hit me and (the victim.)”
The victim said he was able to jump out of the way of the car, and that if he hadn’t, Hurt would have run him over. Hurt then reportedly crashed into the victim’s friend’s car, causing it to hit another car in turn.
Witnesses told police Hurt apologized for the crash, then went into the residence. The witnesses believed Hurt was still on the property, but officers did not find him when they searched the house.
Though a case was filed against Hurt on Feb. 1, a warrant was not issued for his arrest until Wednesday. He was arrested shortly after and arraigned Friday. A no-contact order has been issued between Hurt and the victim.
Hurt was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, each punishable with up to five years in prison. A deadly weapon enhancement was attached to one of the counts, increasing the potential sentence to up to 20 years in prison.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. May 4 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.