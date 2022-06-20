An Idaho Falls man was arrested Thursday after he reportedly threatened a man and a woman with a machete.
Justin Roy Richards, 39, also was reportedly wanted for a felony warrant in Bannock County for a failure to appear in court for a drug possession charge.
Richards had gone to the victims’ residence to pick up his belongings, according to a statement he made to an Idaho Falls Police Department officer.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the female victim was speaking to Richards outside, then ran indoors and told the other victim, a male relative, that Richards had threatened her with a machete.
The male victim told police he exited the residence with a baseball bat and told Richards he needed to take his belongings and go.
Richards reportedly raised the machete above his head and threatened the male victim. The victim said he told Richards to leave multiple times, but that Richards ignored him and waved the machete in a threatening manner.
Richards denied threatening the victims, telling police he had only arrived to collect his belongings. He said the male victim exited the residence and threatened him with a baseball bat without provocation. The victim told police he had brought the baseball bat with him because he was afraid of how Richards would react.
The female victim was not at the scene when police arrived. The male victim said she left the residence because she was afraid of Richards.
Richards was charged with aggravated assault, punishable with up to five years in prison. A no-contact order was issued between Richards and the victims. His bond was set at $50,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. June 29 in Bonneville County Court.