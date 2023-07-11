POCATELLO — A 37-year-old local man was arrested recently after police say he attacked a man in front of a business on Yellowstone Avenue in Pocatello.
Kaleb James Moir, of Pocatello, has been charged with felony aggravated battery after a Pocatello police officer witnessed the Friday incident, according to a police report the Idaho State Journal recently obtained .
A Pocatello police officer was driving north on the 200 block of Yellowstone Avenue around 8 p.m. Friday when he observed two men, one of whom was later identified as Moir, engaged in a physical disturbance outside a business, police said.
The officer saw Moir, who was listed in the police report as being 6 foot, 4 inches tall and weighing 275 pounds, standing over the other man, who is described as being 5 foot, 7 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds, according to the report.
“Moir had a hand on (the victim’s) throat and was slamming the back of (his) head on the floor and was punching him in the face multiple times,” police wrote in the report.
The victim’s shirt was ripped, he had redness on his throat and multiple small lacerations and sces on both of his sides and back, according to the report.
Officers interviewed a person who witnessed the incident and were able to obtain a video that provided audio of the altercation, in which Moir can be heard yelling profanities and threatening the victim for having Hells Angels stickers on his motorcycle, police said.
Moir was subsequently charged, arrested and booked inside the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
Moir appeared in front of 6th District Judge David Hooste for an arraignment hearing Monday, during which his bond was set at $2,500 and a no-contact order was issued between him and the victim. Moir posted the bond on Monday and was released from jail that same day.
Prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against Moir to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial during a preliminary hearing set for July 20.
If convicted of the felony aggravated battery charge, Moir faces up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.
