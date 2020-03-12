An Idaho Falls man has been arrested for murder after he was reportedly seen slicing a man's throat.
A witness saw Douglass Taylor, 32, standing over the body and said Taylor cut the victim's throat before fleeing on foot. The 51-year-old victim was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
The Idaho Falls Police Department asked the Post Register not to release the victim's name pending notification of the family.
Police responded to the scene on the 1700 block of Higbee Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Taylor was found covered in blood and told an Idaho Falls Police Department detective that he stabbed the victim, his roommate, 15 times before slitting his neck.
Idaho Falls Police Department Public Information Officer Jessica Clements said the residence is transitional housing for individuals struggling with addiction.
Taylor described the weapon used as a silver knife with a black and red handle. A knife matching the description was recovered from the scene of the murder.
The detective questioned Taylor if there was a fight between him and the victim or if the victim attacked and threatened him. Taylor said there was no fight or argument before the stabbing, and that he felt calm while killing the victim.
"Douglass remarked that he did not want to resuscitate (the victim) and that he 'wanted to put that thing down,'" the detective wrote in the probable cause affidavit.
Magistrate Judge Kent Gauchay ordered a competency evaluation of Taylor during his arraignment Wednesday. According to court records, the evaluator will have to determine if Taylor is able to make informed decisions about his case.
Taylor has a warrant for his arrest in Ada County for a misdemeanor battery charge and failure to appear in court. The warrant was issued Feb. 4 according to court records.
Taylor has been charged with first-degree murder, punishable with a minimum of 10 years in prison and up to a life sentence, or the death penalty. His bond was set at $500,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. March 25 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.