POCATELLO — A 34-year-old local man was arrested recently after police say he broke into a Pocatello resident’s truck with the intent to steal items.
Chance Jordon Pickens, of Pocatello, has been charged with felony burglary. He also faces misdemeanor charges of obstructing police, battery and malicious injury to property.
Pocatello police were dispatched to the 1500 block of Shasta Avenue around 2 a.m. Sunday for the report of a homeowner who had a suspect, later identified as Pickens, pinned to the ground after he caught him trying to steal items from a vehicle, according to a police report the Idaho State Journal obtained Tuesday.
An officer arrived on the scene, observed the homeowner holding Pickens to the ground and ordered Pickens to place his hands behind his back, police said.
Pickens ignored the officer’s commands and continued to pull his arms away and thrash about on the ground, according to the police report.
Police were eventually able to secure Pickens in handcuffs and place him in the back of a patrol car.
An officer spoke to the homeowner who said he observed Pickens remove a tool belt, two clipboards, a notebook and two packs of work cards from his vehicle before confronting him, police said.
Pickens then charged the homeowner and attacked him, the victim told police. Neither Pickens nor the victim was injured during the confrontation which ended with the victim pinning Pickens to the ground.
While the officer was at the scene investigating, another officer contacted him and inquired about a spare tire that had rolled down a nearby hill and caused damage to a camper. The homeowner told officers that he did have a spare tire from his vehicle that was missing.
Pickens was then arrested and charged with felony burglary and the three misdemeanor charges before being transported to the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
Pickens appeared in front of 6th District Magistrate Judge David Hooste for an arraignment hearing on Monday, during which his bond was set at $20,000. Pickens posted the bond later on Monday and was released from jail.
He is due back in court on Aug. 24 for a preliminary hearing, during which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
If convicted of the felony burglary charge, Pickens faces no less than one year and up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.
