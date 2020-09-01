A local homeless man who authorities say has likely been living in a tent pitched in a Power County campground and was arrested last week after assaulting a family with an ax was released from jail Tuesday, according to court records.
John Patrick Riker, 30, has been charged with one felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after threatening a family that included a Pocatello man, his girlfriend, their two infant children and a 16-year-old family friend with an ax at the Pipeline Campground in Power County, claiming the family was recreating on private property, according to police reports obtained by the Idaho State Journal on Tuesday.
The incident began to unfold around 5 p.m. on Aug. 25 when the Power County Sheriff’s Office fielded a call from the Pocatello man saying he was being threatened by a man, later identified as Riker, wielding an ax at the Pipeline Campground south of American Falls, authorities said.
When deputies arrived, the Pocatello man said he and the others had plans to fish along the shore of the nearby Snake River but had been waiting inside the man’s truck while waiting for the rain to pass. While waiting, Riker began yelling at the family from inside his nearby tent, shouting expletives and claiming that the land they were parked on was private property, deputies said.
The Pocatello man told deputies that he shouted back at Riker to inform him the land was in fact not private property and that he and his family had no intention of leaving. At this juncture, Riker exited his tent, tied up his dog and approached the Pocatello man’s pickup carrying an ax, the sheriff’s office said.
An argument between Riker and the Pocatello man ensued, during which the man’s girlfriend began recording video of the altercation using her cell phone, deputies said.
The Pocatello man and his family were still seated inside the man’s pickup truck during the verbal altercation, though the Pocatello man had the driver’s side door of the truck open, police said.
On the video, Riker is allegedly seen raising the ax into the air in a threatening manner while cursing at the Pocatello man and starting to approach the vehicle, deputies said.
As the argument continued, Riker allegedly slammed the Pocatello man’s leg in the door and raised the ax into the air again. The Pocatello man’s girlfriend called 911 and the family locked themselves inside the truck, deputies said.
While waiting for deputies to arrive, Riker continued threatening the family and began throwing rocks at the truck, deputies said.
Power County Sheriff’s Office deputies made contact with Riker and explained to him the land was not private property. Deputies said in their report about the Aug. 25 incident that Riker had allegedly threatened another man the night before while wielding an ax, although that man declined to pursue charges against Riker.
Deputies subsequently arrested Riker and booked him into the Power County Jail in American Falls on the felony aggravated assault charge with a $5,000 bond.
Riker appeared in front of 6th District Judge Paul Laggis for a hearing on Tuesday, during which Laggis ordered Riker be released from jail. Riker is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 8, during which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against Riker to send his case to trial.
If convicted of the felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge, Riker faces up to 5 years in prison and up to $5,000 in fines.
Power County Sheriff Jim Jeffries told the Journal Tuesday afternoon that he recommends those recreating in the outdoors take a non-confrontational approach when altercations arise.
“Do not get involved with someone when confrontations come up,” Jeffries said. “You don’t know who the other person is, whether they’re armed or what they are capable of. The best advice is to back off or get away from the situation and call the sheriff, police or local authorities for assistance.”