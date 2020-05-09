POCATELLO — A local fugitive is facing up to 10 years in prison after allegedly leading police on a vehicular pursuit and then a foot chase in Pocatello on Thursday afternoon.
Jeffery Colombo, 26, of Pocatello, was arrested after police found him hiding under a tree in the Patsy Drive area on the city's north side.
Colombo was subsequently booked into Bannock County Jail on a felony eluding charge for Thursday's pursuits as well as a felony burglary charge for a previous incident, police said.
Thursday's pursuits involving Colombo, a wanted fugitive, began around 2 p.m. when Pocatello police spotted him driving in the area of Walnut Street and Park Avenue near Alameda Park. Police said they knew there was a warrant for Colombo's arrest for felony burglary so they attempted to pull him over but he sped away.
A short vehicular pursuit ensued and ended when police called off the chase for safety reasons.
But minutes later a resident on Booth Drive reported to police that Colombo had abandoned his car on that street.
It was determined that after Colombo abandoned his car he persuaded a Booth Drive resident to give him a ride to the Maverik convenience store on East Alameda Road, police said.
Police then determined that a female friend of Colombo's picked him up at the Maverik and drove him to her home on Patsy Drive.
When police arrived at the woman's Patsy Drive residence Colombo was spotted standing in the front yard of the home. Colombo saw the police officers and ran away but police gave chase and found him hiding under a nearby tree at which point he surrendered without further incident, police said.
Police said Colombo was unarmed when arrested.
Pocatello police have not yet released information on the burglary that Colombo is accused of committing.
In addition to facing the possibility of a decade in prison, Colombo could be ordered to pay a maximum of $100,000 in fines if convicted.