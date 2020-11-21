Idaho State Police on behalf of the Mountain Home Police Department are issuing an Endangered Missing Person Alert for WILLIAM MICHAEL LAHTINEN, age 11, of Mountain Home, ID.
WILLIAM left his house on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. to walk his dog and has not returned.
WILLIAM was last seen wearing A BROWN T-SHIRT, BLUE JEANS and COWBOY BOOTS. He was possibly riding a blue scooter.
He has a birthmark on his nose and above his brow.
The dog was found unattended and returned. If you have seen WILLIAM or have any tips please contact the ELMORE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE at 208-587-2100 or call 911 immediately.
Here is additional information about WILLIAM:
HEIGHT: 4’06”
WEIGHT: 60 LBS
HAIR: BLOND
EYES: BROWN
SEX: MALE
RACE: WHITE