Eastern Idaho law enforcement officers were involved in separate and unrelated pursuits in Island Park and near American Falls on Thursday morning in which speeds exceeded 100 mph.
The first incident began at 6 a.m. when a Fremont County deputy attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Marcos Martinez of Idaho Falls for speeding, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.
The driver sped off when the deputy activated his lights and siren, exceeding 100 mph, according to the sheriff's office. Idaho State Police reportedly assisted and deployed spike strips, puncturing four of Martinez' tires. Martinez stopped at milepost 391 on Highway 20 in Island Park, according to the press release. He allegedly refused to obey commands, prompting deputies to use a Taser and deploy pepper spray. Martinez was arrested for felony eluding, DUI and resisting and obstructing an officer.
At 8:28 a.m., an ISP trooper attempted to stop the driver of a Lexus sedan that was traveling in excess of 100 mph eastbound on Interstate 86, according to a press release. State police said the driver, Morgan R. Barzee, 23, of Meridian, stopped east of American Falls.
State police said Barzee sped off once more after he stopped, again exceeding 100 mph. The pursuit continued eastbound on I-86 and onto East County Road in Power County, state police said. Barzee eventually stopped again on the 1200 block of East County Road in Pocatello and was arrested without further incident, state police said.
State police said Barzee was booked in Power County Jail on felony charges of trafficking marijuana and eluding an officer and misdemeanor charges of reckless driving, resisting and obstructing officers, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.