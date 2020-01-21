POCATELLO — Police are investigating the suspicious death of a woman at her residence near Old Town Pocatello.
Numerous Pocatello police officers spent several hours investigating and collecting evidence at the woman’s house in the 900 block of North Harrison Avenue after her body was found in the home on Tuesday morning. Police said they have identified the woman but they aren’t yet going to release her name.
Police would not comment on who found the woman’s body on Tuesday morning.
Police said the woman’s death is suspicious but would not provide additional details about what led them to that determination.
The woman’s death is also being investigated by the Bannock County Coroner’s Office.
In a move perhaps showing the seriousness of the situation Pocatello police brought their crime scene investigation trailer to the woman’s home on Tuesday afternoon. The trailer is normally only deployed to investigate serious crimes.
The 900 block of North Harrison Avenue was closed to all traffic for most of Tuesday as police conducted their investigation.
Pocatello police are expected to release additional information about the woman’s death on Wednesday.