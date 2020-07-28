POCATELLO — Police believe an arsonist might have started five suspicious fires that have ignited in a single south Pocatello residential neighborhood during the past week.
The brush fires with have occurred in the area just north of Centennial Park over the last week, prompting Pocatello Fire Department officials to report the incidents to Pocatello police to investigate whether or not the fires were started intentionally, Pocatello police and Pocatello fire officials said.
Pocatello Fire Department Battalion Chief Shane Grow told the Idaho State Journal Tuesday afternoon that no structures have been damaged and no people have been injured in the blazes, of which firefighters have been able to quickly control. However, he’s worried an arsonist is behind the fires and that small fires could quickly become large ones.
“It just seems like sometimes with these guys that start fires the little ones aren’t good enough for very long,” Grow said. “If this gets crazier we don’t want a fire to start where the wind and conditions are just right that it burns down half the city.”
The first of the five blazes occurred on July 21 on western bank of the Portneuf River just north of a home on the 700 block South Garfield Street, Grow said.
The second and third fires occurred just three days later on the east side of the river in brush adjacent to the footbridge crossing the Portneuf River and to the southwest of West Carter Street, Grow said.
After suppressing the third fire, Grow said the Pocatello Fire Department reported the incidents to the Pocatello Police Department as potential arson incidents.
The fourth fire occurred on Monday near the trailhead of the City Creek trail system southwest of Centennial Park and the fifth fire occurred around 1 a.m. Tuesday.
“There were no obvious causes of ignition for any of these fires such as a road where sparking trailers or cigarette butts could start them,” Grow said. “The cause for all of these fires have been undetermined but the location and nature of these fires are very suspicious.”
Pocatello Police Deputy Police Chief James McCoy told the Journal Tuesday afternoon that an arson investigator has analyzed both of the fire locations that occurred on Monday and early Tuesday, but could not comment on specifics of the investigation.
The location of south Pocatello where these fires have occurred are within a few blocks of urban wildland interface areas, which provide excellent fuel sources for fires. The fire near the City Creek trailhead was actually located within the urban wildland interface area, of which all open burning of solid fuels such as wood, paper, or charcoal have been suspended as of July 1.
“The hills and benches in and around Pocatello are covered in junipers, sagebrush, and cheatgrass that are prone to rapid ignition and extreme fire behavior,” Pocatello Fire Chief David Gates said in a recent Pocatello news release. “It only takes a single ember to cause what could become a devastating wildfire. I strongly encourage all citizens to heed the ban and potentially save the lives and homes of fellow residents.”
Anyone with information about the recent fires that have started in the south Pocatello neighborhood near Centennial Park is encouraged to contact the Pocatello Police Department at 208-234-6100.