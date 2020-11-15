Police are investigating a reported carjacking that occurred in Pocatello during which shots were fired.
Authorities are releasing few details on the incident because it remains under investigation but what they are saying is that on Saturday night a white pickup truck was reportedly carjacked in the Samuel Street area of south Pocatello.
Police said gunshots were fired during the incident as evidenced by the bullet holes officers later found in a vehicle.
Idaho State Police said no one has been arrested in connection to the carjacking and there were no injuries.
Further details are not yet being released.
State police said at one point on Saturday night the pickup stolen during the carjacking was reportedly spotted near the Fort Hall Hotel and Casino. Police responded and stopped the vehicle but it turned out not to be the pickup that was stolen.
Pocatello police later confirmed that the stolen pickup was recovered Sunday morning on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation.
Anyone with information on the carjacking incident should contact state police at 208-239-9808.