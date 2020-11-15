Police are investigating a reported carjacking that occurred in Pocatello during which shots were fired.
Authorities are releasing very limited details on the incident because it remains under investigation but what they are saying is that on Saturday night a white pickup was reportedly carjacked in Pocatello and gunshots were fired during the incident.
Police said they found bullet holes in a vehicle resulting from the reported carjacking.
Idaho State Police said no one has been arrested in connection to the carjacking and there were no injuries.
Further details are not yet being released.
State police said at one point on Saturday night the pickup stolen during the carjacking was reportedly spotted near the Fort Hall Hotel and Casino. Police responded and stopped the vehicle but it turned out not to be the pickup that was stolen.
As of Sunday afternoon, the stolen pickup truck had not yet been recovered.
Anyone with information on the carjacking incident should contact state police at 208-239-9808.