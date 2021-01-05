SALMON — The Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide discovered on Monday morning.
Police said a Lemhi County sheriff’s deputy responded to a home south of Salmon after receiving a 911 hang-up call from the residence around 10 a.m.
Nobody answered the door when the deputy arrived. The deputy entered the residence to find a man and woman both deceased from gunshot wounds, police said.
“The preliminary investigation indicates a murder-suicide occurred, that it was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
When contacted Tuesday afternoon, the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office declined to identify the man and woman found dead inside the home.
The Sheriff’s Office said it is still working to notify next of kin and is expected to release more information on Wednesday.
The Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office is receiving assistance with the ongoing investigation from Idaho State Police and the Lemhi County Coroner’s Office.