POCATELLO — Police are investigating the death of a woman at her residence near Old Town Pocatello.
Several Pocatello police officers are currently on the scene at the house where the woman's body was found in the 900 block of North Harrison Avenue. Police said they have identified the woman but they aren't yet going to release her name. Her body was found in her home on Tuesday morning, police said.
Police described her death as possibly suspicious but have not yet released additional details about what happened.
The Bannock County Coroner's Office has also responded to the incident.
Pocatello police have brought their crime scene investigation trailer to the scene which is normally only deployed to investigate serious crimes.
The 900 block of North Harrison Avenue has been closed to all traffic by police and it's unclear when it will be reopened.
Pocatello police are expected to release additional information about the death soon so stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates on this story.