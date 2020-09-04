On September 3, 2020, at approximately 9:07 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle fatality crash on US20, at milepost 405, north of Island Park, in Fremont County.
David Parker, 49, of Rexburg, was riding a 2003 Honda motorcycle eastbound on US20, when it crashed and went into the westbound lane. Lauren Cuevas-Melendez, 27, of Jersey City, NJ, was driving a 2019 Dodge Journey westbound on US20, and struck the motorcycle.
David Parker succumbed to his injuries. His passenger, Traci Parker, 48, of Rexburg, was transported by air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Both David and Traci were wearing helmets. Cuevas-Melendez was wearing a seatbelt. Next of kin has been notified.
The road was blocked for approximately five hours.
Idaho State Police was assisted by the Fremont County Sheriff's Office.