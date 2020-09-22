MENAN - On Monday, September 21 at approximately 8:21 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle, injury crash, on State Highway 48, at milepost 7, in Menan.
Casey Taylor, 42, of Rigby, was driving northbound on State Highway 48 in a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado pickup. Garrett Nelson, 30, of Rexburg, was driving southbound on a 2008 Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Taylor crossed over the center line and struck Nelson. Nelson was not wearing a helmet; Taylor was not wearing a seatbelt.
Nelson was transported by air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, in Idaho Falls.
The Idaho State Police were assisted by the Jefferson County Sherriff's Office.
This crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.