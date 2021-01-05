SALMON - At about 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 4, a Lemhi County Deputy responded to a 911 hang-up call south of Salmon.
Once the deputy arrived and was unable to get anyone to answer the door, the deputy made entry in to the home. Once inside, the deputy found an adult male and adult female, both were deceased from apparent gunshot wounds.
The preliminary investigation indicates a murder-suicide occurred, that it was an isolated indecent, and there is no threat to the public.
The investigation is ongoing by the Lemhi County Sheriff's Office.
The Sheriff's Office is being assisted by the Idaho State Police and Lemhi County Coroner's Office.