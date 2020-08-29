Multiple East Idaho law enforcement agencies and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children are searching for a missing local girl.
Billie Raen Starkey, 17, of Firth, was last seen Monday in Idaho Falls.
Authorities said that Starkey is endangered and might be in need of medical attention. She might be with an individual named Matthew Siepert, authorities said.
Further details on Starkey's disappearance have not yet been provided.
Starkey is described as being 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds with red hair and blue eyes.
She wears glasses, has pierced ears and might be wearing a long dark red curly wig, authorities said.
Starkey has scars on her forearms and abdomen and has a skeleton hand tattoo on her thigh.
She was last seen wearing blue tie dye sweats, Crocs, a black men's watch and an American flag beaded bracelet, authorities said.
If you have any information on Starkey's whereabouts please call 911 or contact the Bingham County Sheriff's Office at (208) 785-4440, the Idaho Falls Police Department at (208) 529-1200 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.