POCATELLO — Police have identified a 20-year-old man who died in a fire early Tuesday in the 300 block of Washington Avenue as Mason Hartman.
The fire at the single-story home was reported by neighbors around 1:10 a.m.
Two men who resided in the home were able to escape the flames unscathed, but a third man who lived there, Hartman, was found dead inside by Pocatello firefighters soon after they entered the home to extinguish the fire, police said.
A Pocatello police official said officials are still awaiting the results of an autopsy that was conducted Wednesday to determine the cause of death. The official said it's an active investigation and results of state laboratory testing of carpet samples, ash and other materials taken from the home are still pending.
Police said they've seen no evidence to indicate the fire was criminal in nature. The fire inflicted significant damage to the home’s interior but most of the home’s exterior remained intact.
Pocatello police were the first emergency responders to arrive at the scene. They encountered heavy smoke pouring from the residence and neighbors trying to extinguish the fire with a garden hose.
Police used the fire extinguishers from their patrol cars to try to keep the flames from spreading until Pocatello firefighters arrived and extinguished the fire within 40 minutes.
Police said a cat was taken from the basement of the home and turned over to Pocatello Animal Services. The home did not have a working smoke detector, according to the fire department.
None of the surrounding houses in the neighborhood were damaged by the fire.