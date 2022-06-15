IDAHO FALLS — A homeless man was arrested Thursday after he stabbed a woman in the stomach and chest, police said.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Curtis Scharer, 24, attacked the woman outside of a car dealership on College Street. Idaho Falls Police Department officers arrived on scene at around 9:35 p.m.
Security footage recovered by police reportedly captured the stabbing. In the footage, Scharer stabs the victim, then throws the knife against a wall. He then reportedly picked up the knife and threw it onto a building’s rooftop. The knife was later found by police.
The victim said she was friends with Scharer, who is identified as homeless in the affidavit. IFPD Public Information Officer Jessica Clements said the stabbing was preceded by an argument between the two.
The victim was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment. According to a news release, she had a large deep laceration to her chest and a stab wound on the right side of her stomach. She reportedly is in fair condition.
Scharer was arrested near the intersection of North Higbee Avenue and Gladstone Street. He was charged with aggravated battery, punishable by up to 15 years in prison, and destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence, punishable by up to five years in prison.
A no-contact order has been issued between Scharer and the victim. His bond was set at $50,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. June 28 in Bonneville County Court.