LOGAN, Utah — Police have identified a suspect in a possible attempted kidnapping incident that occurred Tuesday morning, and he is currently being held on unrelated charges.
In a news release Wednesday, police indicated they had executed a search warrant and found evidence linking a male to the crime scene.
“The suspect is being held on other charges and will be interviewed on this case soon,” police wrote. “We want to assure our citizens that our city is safe, that this situation is resolving quickly and hope to give further information in the next day or so with the final resolution.”
The news release was issued a matter of hours after Capt. Curtis Hooley said officers had identified a person of interest in the case and were in the process of acquiring search warrants. The person of interest wasn’t identified, but Hooley said the individual was local to the area.
Around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, witnesses reported that a male tried to kidnap a woman near 300 S. 150 West in Logan. Hooley said the alleged victim was believed to have been walking to work.
The woman, reported to be in her 30s, was punched in the face during the brief struggle, police wrote. The suspect was “unsuccessful” in the attempted kidnapping and fled the scene westbound in a gray or silver Honda Civic.
According to Hooley, police acquired footage from a camera located at Logan High School’s football field depicting the struggle.
Two witnesses — a pair of Logan High students of at least driving age — sped after the suspect’s car in a vehicle of their own. Hooley said the students followed for a couple of blocks but were unable to catch up or get a read on the suspect’s license plate. At least one other person was said to have witnessed the struggle as well.
The suspect’s age, height, weight or ethnicity are currently unknown, police wrote, but they indicated the male was wearing black clothing. He was also wearing a face mask typical of those worn during the COVID-19 pandemic, Hooley said.
The alleged victim was treated at the scene for an injury to her eye, but she was not transported to a hospital for further treatment. While kidnappings are typically related to incidents of domestic violence, Hooley said this case is concerning since there appears to be no such connection.
“She says she does not know them,” Hooley said.
Police encouraged those with information to contact police at 435-755-7555.