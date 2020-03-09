POCATELLO — Pocatello police say an employee at Hawthorne Middle School was charged Friday with battery after being accused of pushing a seventh-grade student at the school.
Traci L. Foster, 50, of Pocatello, faces one count of misdemeanor battery after police say they found probable cause that she used physical force against a seventh-grade boy at about 9:50 a.m. Friday.
Police say school officials from Hawthorne contacted the Pocatello Police Department around 11:35 a.m. Friday to request an investigation into the alleged incident.
On scene, the investigating officer spoke to the male student and reviewed school surveillance camera footage that shows Foster, who police described as a paraprofessional at the school, forcefully pushing the male student out of a classroom at the school, police say.
The boy’s mother told the Idaho State Journal Monday morning that after being pushed, her son hit his face on a concrete wall but caught himself before falling to the ground.
Police say nobody was seriously injured during the incident.
The boy’s mother says when the incident occurred Foster was in charge of overseeing students during the study hall hour at Hawthorne Middle School. A paraprofessional is considered to be a worker to whom a particular aspect of a professional task is delegated but who is not licensed to practice as a fully qualified professional.
In a statement emailed to the Journal on Monday evening, School District 25 says, “The individual in question was not a teacher. The individual in question is not currently employed by the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25.”
Foster was not arrested on Friday but was cited for misdemeanor battery and ordered to appear at the Bannock County Courthouse for a hearing Monday morning, according to court records.
Foster appeared at the courthouse Monday where she pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor battery charge, court records say.
She is due back in court for a hearing where prosecutors will determine if there is enough evidence against her to send the case to trial on March 26.
If convicted of the charge against her, Foster faces up to six months in jail and up to $1,000 in fines.