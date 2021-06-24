POCATELLO — A manhunt is underway for the armed individual responsible for robbing two women at a Pocatello bank on Thursday morning.
The incident occurred around 6 a.m. when the women were in a vehicle getting money from the drive-thru ATM at the US Bank in the 800 block of Yellowstone Avenue.
Pocatello police said that a lighter-skinned man wearing a bandana or mask over his face approached the vehicle and robbed the women at gunpoint.
Police would not specify what was stolen from the women.
The women were not injured, no shots were fired during the incident and the armed man fled on foot toward nearby Wilson Avenue following the robbery, police said.
The women described the man as having a taller and slender build. They said he was wearing a flannel shirt, black hat with white lettering and black shorts at the time of the robbery.
The women described his gun as "a black firearm."
The women contacted Pocatello police after being robbed and responding officers located security camera footage of the suspect getting into the passenger side of a blue and grey sedan near the bank following the robbery. The vehicle then left the area.
Pocatello police posted the security camera images of the sedan on Facebook in hopes that someone can identify the vehicle.
Anyone with information on the sedan or the robbery is encouraged to contact Pocatello police at 208-234-6100.