BLACKFOOT — Authorities say a 21-year-old Fort Hall woman is facing charges after she allegedly forced her way into a Blackfoot residence on Saturday and battered a 93-year-old female.
Ralyn D. Piper has been charged with aggravated battery and burglary, both felonies, according to Bingham County Magistrate Court records. In addition, she’s been charged with misdemeanors for malicious injury to property and resisting or obstructing officers.
The alleged incident occurred at a residence on North Stout Street on Saturday afternoon, according to Blackfoot police. They say responding officers found Piper inside the victim’s residence and took her into custody on the above charges and additional warrants.