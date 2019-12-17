The Grinch who stole Christmas is apparently alive and well in Southeast Idaho, but fortunately local police are on the case.
Authorities in Bannock and Bonneville counties have arrested five people involved in two separate “porch pirate” incidents related to the thefts of holiday packages from several Southeast Idaho homes.
The first incident occurred in Pocatello and involved an off-duty police officer identifying two people who were using a rented U-Haul truck to store the packages they had allegedly stolen, according to police reports.
The incident began to unfold around 2:45 p.m. on Dec. 12, when a resident of the 100 block of North 11th Avenue called the police to report what she believed to be suspicious activity at one of her neighbor’s homes, police said. The resident told police she had just witnessed an older man with a long, black and grey beard get out of the passenger side of a U-Haul truck, walk up to her neighbor’s home, remove a package from the porch and return to the truck before the vehicle slowly drove away.
As this information was being relayed to other officers via radio, an off-duty Pocatello police detective was in the area and responded to the home of the person who had called the police, according to police reports.
While speaking to the person who had called the police, the U-Haul van returned to 100 block of North 11th Avenue, and this time, a woman exited the driver’s seat and removed two packages from the porch of another home before returning to the truck and driving away, police said.
The off-duty police officer entered an unmarked police car and followed the U-Haul until uniformed police officers arrived on the scene, police said.
Upon arrival, officers identified the people in the car as April N. Fisher, 35, and Esequiel A. Ruiz, 43, both of Pocatello. When police arrived, Fisher was in the back of the U-Haul truck with the cargo door open while holding a package apparently shipped from Amazon in her hands, which officers were able to identify based on the packages security tape. Furthermore, the cargo area of the truck was in plain view of the officers and was full of items, both boxed and already opened, including at least two Carhartt winter jackets, two mountain bikes and a snowboard.
Police looked at the package in Fisher’s hands and another near the open door of the truck, and neither package was addressed to Fisher, police said.
Both Fisher and Ruiz told police they would not answer any questions without an attorney present and both were subsequently arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello, each on one felony charge of grand theft, police said.
The U-Haul van was impounded and police are expected to serve a search warrant of the vehicle on Wednesday, which could result in additional charges being filed, police said.
If convicted of the grand theft charge, both Fisher and Ruiz face no less than one year and up to 14 years in prison.
The other incident began to unfold during the mid-afternoon hours on Monday and involved deputies with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, according to a news release from that agency on Tuesday afternoon.
Deputies assigned to the Ammon division of the agency responded to several reports of package thefts from the doorsteps of residences, said police, adding that at least one of these reports produced a doorbell video image of a female suspect and vehicle involved.
Deputies were able to quickly determine the vehicle involved was a Ford pickup that had been reported stolen on Sunday in the small city of Ucon, located northeast of Idaho Falls in Bonneville County. Authorities identified the woman who was driving the truck as Danielle M. Downey, 25, of Idaho Falls, police said.
Just before midnight Monday, the Ucon Police chief located the stolen vehicle in question at the Econo-Lodge hotel on North Holmes Avenue in Idaho Falls, police said.
Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies and Idaho Falls Police officers responded and began searching for the suspects linked to the vehicle, one of whom was believed to be Downey and another man named Tony C. Cone, 31, of Idaho Falls, police said.
During this time, officers spotted Cone and Mario J.W. Deluca, 30, of Idaho Falls inside the hotel. Cone and Deluca attempted to flee but were quickly detained by officers on scene, police said. Officers searched the hotel and surrounding area but were unable to locate Downey at that time.
Authorities located several items that had been reported stolen inside the stolen truck parked outside the hotel, as well as several items inside the hotel room that had been occupied by Cone and Deluca, police said.
Most of these items appeared to be linked to various package thefts recently reported in the Bonneville County area, police said. Furthermore, deputies also found Deluca to be in possession of hypodermic needles consistent with drug use and a small amount of methamphetamine.
Cone and Deluca were both arrested early Tuesday morning and subsequently incarcerated at the Bonneville County Jail in Idaho Falls.
Cone was charged with two counts of grand theft, both felonies. and Deluca was charged with one count of grand theft and one count of possession of a controlled substance, both felonies, as well as misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
At approximately 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, an Idaho Falls police officer located Danielle M. Downey while on a traffic stop in the area of River Walk Drive and South Utah Avenue in Idaho Falls, police said.
After a brief struggle with the officer, Downey was taken into custody on an outstanding Bonneville County felony warrant associated with a separate alleged criminal incident and was transported to the Bonneville County Jail.
Charges related to the alleged package thefts have not yet been filed against Downey, but authorities expect those charges will be filed in the next few days, police said.
If convicted of the two charges against him, Cone faces no less than two years and up to 28 years in prison. If Deluca is convicted of the charges against him, he faces no less than one year and up to 22 years in prison, and up to $15,000 in fines.