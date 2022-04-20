NAMPA — Police officers destroyed a suspicious package found at the Nampa Hispanic Cultural Center and put surrounding buildings on lockdown Wednesday afternoon.

The package turned out to be an empty suitcase.

The center, surrounding schools and nearby businesses went on lockdown during the investigation, and Garrity Boulevard was also shut down.

After an hour, Nampa Police Department’s bomb squad decided to “disrupt” — or blow apart — the suspicious package.

The sound cracked through the air during the explosion, and nearly a dozen officers stood back and waited.

Police then identified the fragments using a robot.

“It was a suitcase,” police Capt. Curt Shankel told the Idaho Press. “It’s all clear.”

Shankel explained that before the package disruption, police and the bomb squad x-rayed the package to see what was inside.

They then “set it up” for disruption, at which time, Shankel said, “they essentially explode it,” which is common practice.

Garrity Boulevard has since re-opened, and the package was deemed no longer suspicious by the Nampa Police Department.