POCATELLO — Police say they fatally shot a 23-year-old local man wielding a knife outside a south Pocatello residence late Tuesday night.
Neal Stuart Nevada, of Fort Hall, was fatally shot after fleeing the scene of a reported dispute with a woman, Pocatello Police said in a Wednesday afternoon news release.
The incident began to unfold around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday night when Pocatello police were dispatched to a disturbance on the 400 block of East Dunn Street involving Nevada, who was armed with a knife, and a local woman, police said.
A family member reported the disturbance between Nevada and the woman to police, Pocatello police told the Idaho State Journal during a press conference at City Hall around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Police have not released what prompted the disturbance or any information about the relationship between Nevada and the woman.
Nevada fled from the scene of the disturbance in a vehicle and police confronted him about three blocks away outside of a residence near the area of South Second Avenue and Stansbury Street, police said.
Police did not provide information about Nevada's vehicle, but said he fled from the scene alone.
The confrontation ended with Pocatello police fatally shooting Nevada outside of the residence after he exited the vehicle, police said.
Police attempted to perform live-saving efforts on Nevada and Pocatello Fire Department paramedics were called to the scene to revive him but were unsuccessful, police said.
Not much is known about Nevada, other than he had a lengthy criminal history dating back to when he was a juvenile.
In addition to being convicted of felony battery against a correctional officer in January 2019, Nevada has convictions of battery, malicious injury to property, driving under the influence, petit theft, resisting and obstructing arrest and providing false information to law enforcement.
No other injuries were reported during the incident, police said.
Police cordoned off the area of South Second Avenue and Stansbury Street with police tape until approximately 8 a.m. Wednesday morning, police said.
Chubbuck police, Bannock County sheriff's deputies and Idaho State Police troopers also responded to the incident.
The East Idaho Critical Incident Task Force will investigate the shooting, including the use of deadly force, Pocatello police said during its press conference Wednesday. The Idaho State Police will lead that investigation, police said.
Pocatello police said it will not be releasing additional details about the officer-involved shooting and deferred all future comments to the Idaho State Police.