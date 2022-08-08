An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he reportedly admitted to punching a woman who is six months pregnant.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Isaac Bale, 19, told an Idaho Falls Police Department officer that he punched the victim in the face, giving her a black eye.
Police responded to a report of the incident around 6 p.m. Sunday. The caller said he saw a man, later identified as Bale, fighting with a pregnant woman and hit her in the face.
The witness gave police a license plate for a car driven by Bale. It identified his parents as the owner. The parents reportedly told police the car belonged to Bale, and confirmed he had been with a pregnant woman.
Police located Bale and the victim, who reportedly had a black eye and bruising on her nose.
The victim told police she was injured while practicing shooting a gun. An officer told her a gun would not have left the injury on her face. She then reportedly said Bale had hit her, but wouldn't discuss when or where the incident occurred.
Bale reportedly told police he hit the victim on Friday while they were both sitting in the car.
Bale was charged with felony domestic battery, punishable with up to 10 years in prison. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is set for 1 p.m. Aug. 19 in Bonneville County Court.