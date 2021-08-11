POCATELLO — A 27-year-old local woman has been charged with two felony charges for nearly running over several police officers while allegedly driving drunk on Monday night.
Court records say Kylie Marie Gibbs, of Pocatello, has been charged with eluding police and possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, which are both felonies, as well as misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia. Gibbs was also cited for operating a vehicle with fictitious license plates and without a valid driver’s license.
The incident unfolded around 11:30 p.m. Monday when Pocatello police officers were dispatched to a home on the 4500 block of South Fifth Avenue for the report of a disturbance, according to a Pocatello police report contained in an affidavit of probable cause document the Idaho State Journal obtained on Wednesday.
Officers came into contact with Gibbs and smelled a strong odor of alcohol coming from her person, but ultimately left the residence without arresting her because no crimes were committed during the disturbance, police said.
A short time later, several police officers were standing outside of their parked patrol vehicles in the 800 block of Shores Road discussing the incident when they observed a silver 2006 Hyundai Elantra leave the residence on the 4500 block of South Fifth Avenue and turn onto Shores Road at a high rate of speed, police said. Gibbs was later identified as the driver of the car, which had license plates that belonged to a brown 2000 GMC Envoy, police said.
Pocatello police said Gibbs narrowly avoided striking three police officers and two patrol cars before they initiated a vehicle pursuit.
Gibbs continued driving, turning northbound onto South Fifth Avenue, eastbound onto Broadway Street and then northbound onto Opal Avenue travelling up to 40 mph in a 25 mph zone, police said. Gibbs came to a stop on the 4300 block of Opal Avenue, police said.
Gibbs was ordered out of the car and eventually agreed to submit to a field sobriety test, which Pocatello police said she failed when she refused to complete a test requiring her to stand on one leg.
Pocatello police arrested Gibbs for allegedly driving under the influence and transported her to the Pocatello Police Department for further testing. At the police station, Gibbs provided a blood-alcohol content sample of .132 during a breathalyzer test, said police, adding that she was unable to provide a required second sample. Gibbs then voluntarily provided police with a urine sample and police obtained a search warrant to draw her blood.
Pocatello police also dispatched a canine officer to the scene, which positively indicated there were narcotics in the car, police said. When police searched the vehicle they located a glass pipe that contained residue that tested positive for meth, police said.
Gibbs was charged with felony eluding police, felony possession of meth, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor driving under the influence charges and booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
She appeared in front of 6th District Judge Eric Hunn on Tuesday, after which she was released from jail on her own recognizance, according to court records.
Gibbs is due back in court for a preliminary hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against her to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court in preparation that it goes to trial.
If convicted of all the charges against her, Gibbs faces up to 13 years in prison and up to $67,000 in fines.