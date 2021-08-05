POCATELLO — A local man celebrating his 28th birthday has been arrested on multiple drunk driving charges after he rear-ended an Idaho State Police patrol car in the drive-thru of a Pocatello fast-food restaurant, authorities said.
The 10 p.m. Wednesday collision occurred in the drive-thru at the Taco Bell in the 900 block of Yellowstone Avenue.
Police have not released the allegedly drunk driver's name but they said the Pocatello man had a blood-alcohol content of more than three times the legal limit when tested after his SUV struck the rear of the state trooper's patrol car in the drive-thru.
Neither the man nor the state trooper in the patrol car was injured in the collision and both vehicles suffered only minor damage, authorities said.
Police confirmed that Wednesday was the allegedly drunk driver's 28th birthday.
The man was arrested by responding Pocatello police officers at the scene and was subsequently booked into Bannock County Jail on a charge of excessive DUI as well as second offense DUI.
The name of the state trooper in the patrol car has not been released.